Hitachi Kokusai To Debut New HD Camera For Live Production at NAB Show

SOUTHWICK, Mass.—Hitachi Kokusai will introduce the Z-HD6500 HD camera for live production applications at the 2023 NAB Show, April 16-19, in Las Vegas.

The camera, which will make its debut along with the company’s new 4K models, supports multiple HD formats up to 1080p and is designed to offer a seamless triax-to-fiber transition to lower costs and reduce system complexity, Hitachi Kokusai said.

A three 2/3-inch CMOS image sensor camera, the Z-HD6500 offers a global shutter to enable users to capture crystal-clear video compliant with BT.2020 color. The global shutter technology reduces artifacts, such as banding and flicker that can occur with LED lighting and large LED displays, the company said.

With sensitivity of F10 at 59.94 frames per second, the camera can capture high-quality video in reduced lighting and a signal-to-noise ratio of 62dB. The camera supports HD workflows for multi-format productions and offers separate controls for High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Standard Dynamic Range (SDR), it said.

““We are introducing a larger number and broader variety of new camera systems this NAB compared to recent NAB shows, and we will accentuate our market-leading cost-to-performance value proposition as we demonstrate the vast feature sets of each new camera system,” said Sean Moran, the company’s chief operating officer (COO).

The ZD-HD6500 joins the new SK-UHD7000-S2 4K/HD camera and DK-H700 4K box camera on Hitachi Kokusai’s NAB booth next week. The Z-HD6500 begins shipping this spring.

See Hitachi Kokusai in NAB Show booth C6117.