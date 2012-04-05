Harris to highlight UAX Compact Class gap filler for ATSC Mobile DTV

At the 2012 NAB Show, Harris is enabling its UAX Compact Class gap-filler transmitter for ATSC Mobile DTV.

The Compact Class allows ATSC broadcasters to fill in coverage areas underserved by ATSC Mobile DTV signal penetration. It does so at a lower cost, offering a single-box system to improve coverage, compared to a combination of signal processing, network adaption and/or other components.

Harris will also show its Selenio media convergence platform in headend environments for ATSC, ISDB-Tb and DVB-T/T2 terrestrial transmission systems. In the ATSC environment, Selenio helps local broadcasters make the most efficient use of its OTA payload.

For ISDB-Tb (Brazil) and DVB-T/T2, Harris’ complete headend solution features a highly integrated Selenio networking system with network adaption for seamless connection to large transmission networks.