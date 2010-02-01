Gray Television standardizes on Ross OverDrive platform

Independent station group Gray Television has entered into a long-term technology partnership with Ross Video that will provide Gray Television with Ross’ cost-effective OverDrive platform and allow Gray’s local stations to produce their newscasts in high definition while simultaneously improving operational efficiencies.

Gray Television operates 36 stations in 30 markets and plans to implement the OverDrive Automated Production Control (APC) platform across all of its properties. Currently, OverDrive is installed and on-air at WOWT-TV (Omaha, NE), WCTV-TV (Tallahassee, FL), and WIFR (Rockford, IL). Next up are WNDU-DT (South Bend, IN) and KOLO-DT (Reno, NV).

The OverDrive APC workflow will ensure that these facilities exploit the power of automated production control technology to its fullest potential while enhancing the quality and efficiency of their control room operations.