Grass Valley Server Powers Church Simulcasts

Prestonwood Baptist Church Plano campus



DALLAS—One of the goals at the Dallas-area Prestonwood Baptist Church is to deliver a simulcast of our weekly services to all of our members. The church now has more than 33,000 members and provides services at three separate locations.

Our main campus is located in Plano, Texas, with one of the satellite campuses 11 miles away in Dallas and the other in Prosper, Texas, which is 17 miles from the main campus. We found that such a wide geographical spread of operations can make things a bit challenging in terms of getting our message to all parishioners.

We turned to Grass Valley to help us with a solution to our simulcasting problem and they delivered with their K2 Dyno replay system, which turned out to meet our requirements exactly. We were no strangers to the Grass Valley name and equipment, as we’d been a customer for a number of years and always found their products to be top-notch in terms of quality and reliability. We learned early in the game too that their customer service is outstanding. This made adoption of the K2 Dyno replay system a really easy decision for us.

DELIVERING THE MESSAGE

The Grass Valley system is used to capture and distribute weekly services from our main campus, as it creates two synchronized high-definition video streams. The church service is recorded on the K2 Dyno system, which is programmed to play out the feeds to our other two campuses, which is done in near real time. This system allows our pastor, Jack Graham, to reach across the rather sizeable geographic boundaries between campuses and to reach all of our members with his message.

To assist in the live worship experience, we equipped each of the remote campuses with three large stage display-screens. The center-stage video pickup from the main campus auditorium is fed to center screens in both of the satellite sites and the side video feeds are transmitted to side screens in order to maintain the correct visual perspective. Our parishioners could not be more pleased with the setup.

SYSTEM IS ROCK SOLID

We have been using our Grass Valley K2 Dyno replay system for two years now and it has consistently provided a high level of performance each week. It has been our experience that the two high-definition video streams played back from the K2 Dyno Replay System are never out of sync. In addition, the Grass Valley replay system integrated seamlessly into our existing 1080i television environment.

The replay system’s ease of use and the ability to quickly cue live streams has been invaluable. While we primarily use the system to simulcast our church services, but we also use the system’s recording and replay functionality for other purposes. The K2 Dyno product has become a key piece of the broadcast ministry at the church’s Dallas campus.

Jim Sutton has served as the Dallas campus media director at Prestonwood Baptist Church since 2011.He may be contacted atjsutton@prestonwood.org.

For additional information, contact Grass Valley at 503-526-8100 or visit www.grassvalley.com.

