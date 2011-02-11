Gefen ships ToolBox USB extender

Gefen is now shipping its ToolBox USB 2.0 Extender LR (Long Range). This new four-port USB 2.0 hub powers multiple computer devices at distances up to 330ft. Full bandwidth capability offers instant delivery of multiple USB signals over a single Cat 5 cable, and the unit’s compact form factor easily fits into any integrated system.

Perfect for professional environments that access computer data remotely, the USB 2.0 Extender LR works with both low- and high-speed USB peripherals, including cameras, scanners, printers, keyboards, hard drives, DVD burners and more. Any four USB devices can be extended over the same cable.

The USB 2.0 Extender LR comes in a sturdy wall-mountable enclosure, offers locking power supplies to eliminate potential disconnects, is designed for ease of installation and can reach speeds of up to 480Mb/s. It is available with either a cream or black finish.