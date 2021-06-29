GatesAir Unveils Maxiva PMTX-1 Self-Contained Outdoor Transmitter

CINCINNATI—GatesAir today introduced Maxiva PMTX-1, a self-contained, modular outdoor transmitter series that integrates a low-power UHF TV transmitter or transposer/translator for use in a variety of applications, including filling coverages gaps and delivering focused broadcast content as a spot transmitter.

The Maxiva PMTX-1 is housed in a rugged, telecom-grade enclosure, making it impervious to weather. Due to its sealed protective shell, the transmitter can be adapted to any climate or outdoor environment, the company said.

The one-piece design from the company’s European-based engineering team eliminates all moving parts and air filters, thereby removing most maintenance requirements. Its metal housing efficiently removes heat from the transmitter’s internal circuitry and helps to ensure it performs well in extreme temperatures and humidity, it said.

This heat management approach maximizes efficiency and reduces utility costs. The PMTX-1 also uses an integral mask filter to reduce external components and make maintenance nearly non-existent, it said.

A variety of mounting scenarios are supported, including one of the first pole-mount configurations in the industry, which is useful for hilltops and remote locations where there is not building or tower. This makes the transmitter well-suited for single frequency network (SFN) applications, the company said.

The PMTX-1 is also available for analog TV networks (100 W), with a field-upgradeable path to DTV (50 W for ATSC 1.0, DVB-T, DVB-T2 and ISDB-Tb), the company said.

Broadcasters can add optional inputs to support DVB-S/S2 receivers, IP transport streams and accept broadcast content and data from alternate sources. The PMTX-1’s optional RF receiver input supports flexible options for translator and transposer configurations and will reliably regenerate content for very targeted coverage areas at low power levels.

Built-in GatesAir RTAC technology for real-time adaptive pre-correction ensures a fully compliant solution for any broadcast standard and keeps the broadcast signal within its required spectral limits.

GatesAir plans the release of versions for VHF TV, DAB Radio, ATSC 3.0 and DTMB in the future, it said.