Fujinon Tech Support Center in Place for Winter Olympics

XA99x lens

WAYNE, N.J.— Fujifilm North America Corp. says a technical support center has been set up to provide customer service and support during both the Sochi 2014 Winter Games, taking place from Feb .7-23, 2014, and the Sochi Paralympics running from March 7-16.



During both events, Fujifilm’s Optical Devices Division will have an engineer available at its technical center to support Fujinon lens customers. The company’s Russian and German offices will also be available for customer support during the Sochi Winter and Paralympic Games.



The technical support center is located at:



Adler district

Staronasypnaya str., 22

Business Center Plaza

Sochi, Russia





XA77 lens The center will be open during the Winter Games from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. It opened Jan. 2 and will remain in operation until Feb. 25. The center will be open during the same hours to support customers broadcasting the Paralympic Games from March 6 through March 16.



Service center phone numbers during the Winter Games:

Nikolay Zharov +79688474071 (for Russian and English speakers)

Lars Gehring +491735242211 (German and English)



Service center phone number for Paralympic broadcasters:

Nikolay Zharov +79688474071 (Russian and English)



Contact information for German speakers will be announced at a later date.