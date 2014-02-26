Fujinon Lenses Delivered National Feed of Olympics to Russia

XA101



Wayne, N.J.— A major lens supplier to Russian video production company ANO Sports Broadcasting (also known as Panorama) selected Fujifilm North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division for the country’s national HDTV feed of the Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games in Sochi.



A total of 292 Fujinon lenses were provided to ANO SportsBroadcasting by Sony Moscow and UK-based dealer Broadcast Solutions. The Sochi 2014 Winter Games ran Feb. 7- 23, 2014. The Paralympics run from March 7-16.



Included among the complement were 20 XA101x8.9BESM-TK telephoto field lenses, 41 XA88x8.8BESM telephoto field lenses, 24 HA42x9.7BERD telephoto ENG-Style lenses, 53 HA14x4.5BERD wide-angle ENG/EFP lenses, and 54 ZA22x7.6BERD telephoto remote-controlled lenses. Several major European and Russian used the lenses outside broadcast companies.