Front Porch Digital and Telestream Unveil Transcoding as a Service

NEVADA CITY, CALIF., and LAFAYETTE, COLO.—Front Porch Digital and Telestream announced that the companies are collaborating to provide Transcode as a Service. The Telestream Vantage transcode platform and the Front Porch Digital Lynx cloud-based CSM platform are now combined to offer a new TaaS solution in a private cloud platform that includes pay-as-you-go transcoding services designed specifically for media operations.



“Customers who store their valuable assets in the Lynx private cloud have traditionally had to send those assets over IP to a public transcoding farm in order to complete that step, which not only opens them up to security breaches, but likely doesn’t meet their needs. We’re extending our long-standing partnership with Telestream to solve this real-world media challenge for our customers,“ said Andy Hurt, vice president of product management and marketing at Front Porch Digital.



The Front Porch Digital TaaS solution with Telestream Vantage transcoding will be available later this year.



