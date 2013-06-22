Fast, simple, sound: the Sennheiser LSP 500 PRO PA system

The new LSP 500 PRO PA system from audio specialist Sennheiser will set new standards in the world of sound. The wireless LSP 500 PRO was unveiled in the U.S. at InfoComm 2013 and offers outstanding sound and simple control via an app.

This innovative wireless loudspeaker ensures that the PA system for any event can be installed in next to no time. Not only does the wireless LSP 500 PRO eliminate the need for time-consuming laying of cables, Sennheiser also provides an app that enables up to 20 loudspeakers to be remotely controlled at the same time.

User-friendly control by an app

The entire PA system is controlled by the LSP 500 PRO app, which essentially takes over the functions of a mixing console. No matter whether it is the volume, the equalizer or the delay – the Sennheiser app makes it easy to control all of the audio settings. Configurations can be set either for individual speakers or for groups of speakers as well as for the audio sources connected to them.

Highly versatile

Each Sennheiser LSP 500 PRO can take up to three receivers for wireless microphones, and each also has a combined socket for a 6.3 mm jack plug and an XLR-3 connector for using a wired microphone. The highly versatile loudspeaker is additionally equipped with a USB connector and a Bluetooth interface as well as an AUX input and output. If more than one loudspeaker is being used, one of them can be defined as the master and then connected with the other speakers — the slaves — via a wireless link.

Every LSP 500 PRO has a built-in music player that enables music to be played directly from an external device via the USB connector or the Bluetooth interface. The music player also has a convenient recording function which allows audio input to be recorded directly on a USB device.

Reliable operation with two batteries

The wireless Sennheiser loudspeaker has room for two rechargeable batteries but uses only one of them to supply power at any time. That ensures reliable operation and an operating period for the LSP 500 PRO of up to seven hours. The use of a second battery also allows the battery to be removed for recharging while the speaker is still in use. The current state of charge of each of the two batteries of a loudspeaker is shown continuously by the Sennheiser app, keeping the sound engineer informed about the power supply at all times. If a battery level becomes critically low, a warning is instantly displayed.

The LSP 500 PRO is compatible with microphones from Sennheiser’s evolution wireless 100, 300 and 500 series. The speaker comes with a dust cover. A white stretch cover, a padded rugged cover and a trolley bag for secure transportation are available as accessories.The Sennheiser LSP 500 PRO loudspeaker will be available from summer 2013, and the app can be downloaded free of charge from the Apple iTunes Store from summer onwards.