Evertz Seeks to Widen Media­ Production Accessibility

LAS VEGAS—The evolution of media production over the past several years brought on by restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the accelerated moves to the cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications were among the themes of Evertz’s Saturday April 23 NAB Show press event.

“We’re seeing a lot of conversations about reliable transport streams and the ability to bring content from the home over the public internet into your production,” Evertz Senior Director of International Business Development Mo Goyal said. “Also, how do I leverage 5G and in terms of creating content that may not have been previously accessible without a lot of OB [outside broadcasting] trucks and things like that.”

To that end, several SaaS offerings are being demoed at the Evertz booth, including Reflektor, the company’s SaaS cloud-based transport, translation and transcoding solution. Also featured will be Ease Live, a SaaS-based interactive graphics platform, as part of the company’s line of direct-to-consumer solutions. The company will also focus on its evertz.io SaaS, a cost-effective solution that simplifies a customer’s transition to the cloud.

Goya also announced that its DreamCatcher BRAVO Studio virtual live production studio is now available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace. On the RF side, Evertz is showing their new XRU4 Router as well as an update to its 2400DU outdoor transmission platform.

