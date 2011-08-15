Evertz Plans Rollout of Multiple New Products at IBC



AMSTERDAM: Evertz is making plans to lift the wraps from several new items at the IBC Show, including a facility control system, J2K encoder and decoder cards, and new optical transport modules.



The company’s Magnum control system provides seamless control of all modular elements within any size or type system. Magnum Vue is designed to provide a user-customizable graphical interface for visually unifying system elements. These new tools allow an operator to manage an entire broadcasting platform from content creation to distribution.



The new Evertz 7880 series encoder/decoder products for JPEG2000 SD and HD compression provide variable compression rates on ASI or IP and offer better quality, higher bit-rates and lower latency than earlier products. The new cards also pass up to four groups of embedded audio.



Evertz will also be demonstrating its expanded of Advanced optical Transport Platform (ATP) line products which include a new switch fabric and new access modules that offer enhanced flexibility and increased cost savings to users.



Evertz will be at stand 8.B40.



