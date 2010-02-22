ESE highlights new 1x12 HD DA

ESE is now shipping a new 3Gb/s/HD/SD SDI distribution amplifier with a loop through input, called the DV-212. Providing cable equalization, reclocking and distribution, it can be used to distribute one 3Gb/s, HD or SD SDI input signal to 12 outputs.

The video signal can be reclocked before distribution or distributed without retiming the input signal. In reclocking mode, the DV-212 automatically detects and reclocks the 270Mb/s, 1.5Gb/s, or 3Gb/s signal. Non-SMPTE data rates may also be distributed if the reclock/bypass toggle switch is set to bypass. The DV-212 can pass data rates from 143Mb/s to 3Gb/s when in bypass mode.

The DV-212, which is fully ASI compliant at 270Mb/s, is housed in a single height rack-mount enclosure (1.75in x 19in x 4.8in), which is black anodized.