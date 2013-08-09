Ensemble Designs Introduces HDMI Clean Switching at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Ensemble Designs will make it easy to switch between HDMI and SDI signals. The new Ensemble Designs BrightEye NXT 410 Clean HDMI Router has built-in clean switches that provide seamless video and audio switching of all sources, including those that are asynchronous.



This new router provides a clean way to integrate a mix of SDI and HDMI cameras and other sources in a live event. Switches are instantaneous, even when using HDMI sources. Pops, glitches and flashes are eliminated with the router’s built-in frame syncs. The router’s outputs can be fed to projectors, flat screens and production equipment.



The BrightEye Router accepts 3G, HD and SD signals. A signal can come in as HDMI and be output as SDI, and vice versa. The output format follows the inputs. The flexible I/O configuration allows changes to the number of router inputs and outputs providing flexibility that saves time for engineers when setting up a job.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Ensemble Designs will be at stand 8.B91.



www.ensembledesigns.com