Enensys Debuts ModulCast-ATSC for 3.0 SFNs

RENNES, France—Enenysys Technologies has introduced ModulCast-ATSC, its new ATSC 3.0 OEM modulator for integration into digital TV transmitters.

ModulCast-ATSC is an optimized and unique modulator board supporting the ATSC 3.0 standard. It meets with the requirements of transmitter manufacturers for rapid and straight-forward integration and delivers high-performance RF output to meet broadcasters’ quality requirements.

Focused on SFN low-power transmitter applications, ModulCast-ATSC is designed to offer high-quality RF performance combined with digital power amplifier precorrection. It is fully compliant with FCC standards without any channel filter, simplifying operation and reducing costs for LPTV stations across the USA.

“We have been involved in the US ATSC 3.0 market since its inception," said Christophe Trolet, Modem Marketing Director at Enensys Technologies. "Thanks to our Vortex ATSC 1.0/3.0 modulators, we have achieved significant successes—especially in the repack project with our high-power transmitter partners.

"Now that NextGen TV is rolling-out commercially, ModulCast-ATSC complements our product range. We are ready to help our partners to prepare for the delivery of low-power transmitters operating in SFN,” he added. “The ability to broadcast ATSC 3.0 transmissions without a channel filter is a key advantage of ModulCast-ATSC.”