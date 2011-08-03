Emotion Systems to launch EFF audio loudness solution

At IBC2011, Emotion Systems will introduce to the European market EFF (Emotion File Finish), a software application that automatically analyzes and fixes audio loudness violations in file-based media.

EFF automatically remedies audio loudness violations in file-based media to ensure compliance with the latest ITU-R BS.1770, BS.1771 and EBU R128 standards. EFF ensures that users make the right decisions to resolve audio level problems by efficiently analyzing file-based media and using accurate modeling of analog Peak Program Meters (PPMs) and loudness detection parameters.

The company will also feature Venera Pulsar, a comprehensive software tool providing quality control analysis of both video and audio file based media. Suitable for both post and broadcast applications, Pulsar speeds up QC throughput in a facility.

See Emotion Systems at IBC2011 Stand 6.A23a.