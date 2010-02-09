Dutch broadcaster turns to Digital Rapids for on-demand, Internet coverage of Vancouver Winter Games

Dutch public broadcaster Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS) has selected Digital Rapids' StreamZ encoding systems to power live and on-demand Internet and mobile coverage of the Vancouver Winter Games for audiences in the Netherlands.

Part of Netherlands public broadcasting system Nederlandse Publieke Omroep (NPO), NOS provides news and sports coverage on TV, radio, the Internet and mobile devices. NOS will supplement its TV coverage of the Vancouver Olympic Games with up to eight simultaneous live streams on the Web and extensive mobile content.

The StreamZ systems will encode source video feeds into Web-friendly streams for viewing through an interactive experience powered by Microsoft Silverlight technology and into multiple formats for mobile viewing. The encoded live streams also will be archived for viewers to watch on-demand.