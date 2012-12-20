Dorna Sports covers MotoGP Championship with Vislink Gigawave wireless systems

Vislink has deployed its new Gigawave wireless camera systems for its first live event coverage during the MotoGP Championship in Valencia, Spain, in November.

The Gigawave systems included INCAM, its new integrated wireless camera system, and the new Clip-On 4 wireless camera transmitter. Dorna Sports, the exclusive commercial and television rights holder for the FIM Road Racing World Championship Grand Prix-MotoGP, put the systems through their paces.

The Gigawave INCAM system was used during practice and qualifying. Designed in co-operation with Sony, INCAM marks a departure from the traditional method of attaching wireless transmitters to a camera's rear battery plate by fitting snugly within the body of Sony’s new HDC-2500 camera.

The Clip-On 4 is designed for use with both HD and SD cameras for ENG, OB and studio applications. The Clip-On 4 benefits from latency of half a frame (20ms) with H.264 encoding.

Dorna used the Clip-On 4-equipped camera throughout the championship weekend with no assistance required by Gigawave’s on-site support team.