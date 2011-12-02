DNF Controls presents new applications for the Flex Control Network

DNF Controls has released of a series of new applications for the Flex Control Network, DNF's modular platform of professional IP-based machine controllers. The new applications provide control integration enabling broadcasters to solve all manner of operational control problems. The applications are designed for all segments of the broadcast industry, including live and live-to-tape production, master control and playout, broadcast and network (cable) operations, post production, live sports, live news, and machine control.

The Flex Control platform consists of device controllers with 25 (and counting) drivers and interface solutions that combine with a full range of control panels to create applications for solving even the most complex control problems while using existing I/P infrastructure as the backbone. With its tactile control surfaces, browser-based interfaces for ease of use and deployment, and simple push-button operation using "event to action" logic for sophisticated, automated control, Flex Control delivers unparalleled centralized and distributed control over machinery and workflows.

Flex Control offers infinite possibilities for controlling, monitoring and managing networked devices over LAN, WAN, and the Internet. With Flex Control, users can add and change devices, control protocols and control points whenever and wherever they want without disrupting their workflow. Flex Control lets users redistribute the broadcast or production workload at a moment's notice to keep up with late-breaking news, equipment failure, and unexpected personnel changes or other events. Users can control almost anything in their facility from anywhere in the world using DNF's Web services from a computer, tablet, smartphone or any other Web-enabled device.