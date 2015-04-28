DJI Ronin-M Available on Pre-Orders for $1,399

SHENZHEN, GUONGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA—Drone maker DJI said its new Ronin-M is now avaiable on pre-order for $1,399 (manufacturer's advertised price). The Ronin-M, introduced during the NAB Show in Las Vegas, is a lightweight handheld camera stabilizer that can carry camera set ups up to 8 pounds.



The Ronin-M is built on a magnesium frame and weighs in a 5 pounds. It uses DJI’s ZenMuse gimbal technology and is said to handle cameras ranging from micro four-thirds models to Red Epics. The Ronin-M features three operating modes and a two-operator mode allowing for a second operator to control camera movements while the first handles the DJI Ronin-M.



The DJI Ronin-M connects via BlueTooth to the latest upgrade of the DJI Assistant app. By using the upgraded Auto Tune Stability feature in the app, operators can enable precise, automated motor tuning. The recently-introduced Silent Mode in the app reduces motor noises for operating in quiet environments.