DJI Introduces Micro Four Thirds Aerial Cameras

LAS VEGAS—DJI has announced the release of two new entries to its aerial camera platform, the Zenmuse X5 and X5R. Both aerial cameras feature Micro Four Thirds sensors that allow the capture of up to 13 stops of dynamic range, resulting in high-resolution 16 megapixel photos or 4K, 24fps and 30fps videos.

Each camera also features interchangeable lenses and full wireless aperture and focus control. Among the lenses compatible with the cameras are the DJI MFT 15mm f/1.7 ASPH lens, the Panasonic Lumix 15mm G Leica DG Summilux f/1.7 ASPH lens, the Olympus M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 12mm f/2.0 lens, and the Olympus M. Zuiko 17mm f/1.8 lens. Operators have the ability to adjust the camera’s focus or aperture in flight via the DJI Go app or DJI’s Follow Focus system.

Zenmuse X5R

The Zenmuse X5R has the ability to record video to both an onboard microSD card as well as a removable 512GB solid state disk on the top plate of DJI’s three-axis Zenmuse gimbal technology. Cinema DNG (RAW) video is recorded to the SSD and opens up lossless 4K video recording in a compact form factor with video bit rates averaging 1.7Gbps; maxes out at 2.4Gbps. DJI will release CineLight later this year, which supports Cinema DNG files by offering offline proxy editing before converting Cinema DNG files to ProRes.The X5R also features a D-LOG mode for more color correction options in post-production.

Both the Zenmuse X5 and X5R are fully compatible with existing DJI Inspire 1 platforms as an interchangeable option for the Inspire 1’s standard Zenmuse X3 camera.

The Zenmuse X5 is available for pre-order and will begin to ship before the end of September at a price of $4,499. The Zenmuse X5R will be available in Q4 2015 for $7,999.