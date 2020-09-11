Digital Nirvana Intros Transport Stream Outage Detection For MonitorIQ

FREMONT, Calif.—Digital Nirvana today unveiled a nearly frame-level-accurate transport stream outage detection capability for its MonitorIQ 7.0 broadcast monitoring and compliance logging platform.

This capability enhances outage detection by inserting black frames into recorded video to indicate the exact instances in which a loss of signal has occurred.

"With our highly accurate transport stream outage detection feature, MonitorIQ takes the guesswork out of understanding the impact of signal loss in the video chain,” said Keith DesRosiers, director of sales solutions at Digital Nirvana. “Customers are notified of the exact length of the outage, and end users are able to create clips for proof of the exact outage duration."

Digital Nirvana's MonitorIQ allows operators to record, store, monitor, analyze and repurpose content with a minimum of clicks. It natively records content from any point in the video delivery chain, enabling broadcasters to collect and use knowledge about their content to meet regulatory and compliance requirements. The platform also provides access to valuable next-generation content processing and analysis tools.

The new transport stream outage detection feature provides an accurate video record of any spot in the video delivery chain where a signal loss has occurred. Rather than relying on recorded video to detect a loss, MonitorIQ constantly monitors the physical input of any loss.

When a loss of the transport stream input signal is detected an encoding process immediately starts inserting black frames into the recorded video. When MonitorIQ detects the return of a good signal input, it stops the insertion of black frames into the video stream.

This process allows MonitorIQ to report highly accurate outage durations and allows end users to view the actual outage in the browser-based user interface with a black slate inserted into the video.