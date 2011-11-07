Digital Alert Systems prepares broadcasters for mandatory test of conventional EAS

To ensure that its DASDEC EAS (Emergency Alert System) encoder/decoder users are prepared for the FEMA and FCC test of conventional EAS, scheduled for Nov. 9, Digital Alert Systems (www.digitalalertsystems.com) has published a white paper entitled "Preparing for the National EAS Test: Information and Preparation for DASDEC Users," that is available free online at www.digitalalertsystems.com/pdf/wpdas-119_2_0.pdf.

This national test will be conducted only to verify the conventional EAS and will not involve the new CAP (Common Alerting Protocol) capabilities.

This week's test will be the first national EAS test ever conducted and will consist of a single broadcast EAN (Emergency Action Notification) message sent simultaneously from a FEMA Operations Center to Primary Entry Point (PEP) AM/FM radio stations across the country. These PEP stations will relay the EAN message to broadcasters and cable operators in their coverage area, as well as directly to the public.

Broadcasters are expected to monitor and receive the message from at least two sources (in most cases the PEP and an LP-1 or LP-2 station) in accordance with state EAS plans and to broadcast the message to the public in their area. The nationwide EAS test will affect all U.S. broadcast and radio stations, which must participate and report the results of the test back to the FCC within 45 days. The Digital Alert Systems white paper offers fundamental information about this EAS test, as well as instruction on operations during an actual emergency.

DASDEC units are factory-ready for the test and will require no human intervention whether running in manual or automatic mode. Facilities that have been running the Required Monthly Test (RMT) successfully on all program streams should experience no issues with their current wiring configurations or settings.