DekTec to Feature Expanded Line of Modulators



At NAB, DekTec will highlight its expanded line of modulators with the DTA-2107 satellite modulator and DTA-2111 UHF/VHF modulator.



Each modulator is capable of 8-VSB, DVB-T2, QAM, DVB-C2, DVB-T/H, DTMB, CMMB, and ISDBT. Additionally, they can be used in existing STB development and test functions.





DTA-2111

DTA-2136

The company will also introduce the DTA-2136 and DTA-2139 for digital cable. The DTA-2136 and DTA-2139 are both built with support for QAM Annex A, B and C. They also supply dense input to support Edge QAM device installations. The 2-port version will support ASI interface.



The DTA-2139 has a 12-port input in a single PCI Express. It also can be daisy chained to receive 24 channels in a single PC.



DekTec will be at Booth SU6202.



