Dejero Launches Live+ VSet Vehicle-Mount Bonded Cellular Transmitter

KITCHENER, ONTARIO — Dejero announced the launch of the Live+ VSet, a 1U vehicle-mount transmitter designed for use in satellite and microwave trucks. As the newest member of Dejero’s Live+ platform, the adaptive bit-rate encoder on the Live+ VSet arms mobile ENG teams with a flexible solution for reducing the latency and improving the reliability of IP-based satellite video feeds.



Essentially a rackmount version of Dejero’s portable Live+ 20/20 transmitter, the Live+ VSet is designed for mounting in transmission trucks to provide a supplement to satellite and microwave links. The Live+ VSet features Dejero’s patent-pending Intelligent Bonding and Connection Management systems, which take advantage of of all available connection types — cellular, satellite, or microwave. On startup, the Live+ VSet uses Dejero’s patent-pending approach to auto-detect the presence of available streams and the required video formats, with the ability to switch seamlessly between satellite and cellular or a combination of both in order to maintain the quality of the signal. During a typical satellite transmission, Dejero said the Live+ VSet automatically combines a high-latency satellite connection with multiple low-latency cellular connections resulting in the delivery of high-quality video with latencies of 1.5 seconds or less.



Dejero said its Intelligent Bonding technology is “exceptionally useful” in adverse weather conditions. During rain fade and other atmospheric conditions that cause Ka-band satellite bandwidth to decrease, the Live+ VSet will automatically pick up the drop in bandwidth and continue the transmission over the cellular networks. Even in ideal conditions when the bulk of data is being sent over satellite, Dejero said Live+ VSet takes advantage of the lower latency of a cellular connection to check for and send missing packets, thus leading to an overall decrease in latency on the entire Ka-band system. Dejero said its Live+ VSet also features a front panel LCD display and an optional asynchronous serial interface that supports a wide range of bit rates.