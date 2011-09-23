Community launches groundbreaking dSPEC226 loudspeaker processor

Community Professional Loudspeakers has announced the debut of its groundbreaking loudspeaker processor, the dSPEC226. According to the firm, dSPEC represents a new approach to configuring, controlling and commissioning sound system installations. Notably, the dSPEC226 is equally at home working with loudspeakers from Community and other manufacturers. It is already in use in several applications, including the Sundome in Yakima, WA.

Intuitive and easy to use, dSPEC eliminates the lengthy learning curve that plagues many loudspeaker processors. When used with Community loudspeakers, users simply select from an onboard library and dSPEC automatically assigns factory recommended lo-pass and hi-pass filters, corrective equalization (including 1024-points of FIR EQ via CONEQ), protective limiters, phase compensation and more. Additionally, dSPEC intelligently configures LF and HF outputs with optimal crossover slopes for bi-amplified loudspeaker models.

Loudspeakers not manufactured by Community are easily accommodated by selecting from a broad palette of processing functions that include numerous crossover types, comprehensive protective limiters, and 20 configurable filters on each of the six output channels.

Employing both a high-speed SHARC DSP and a Xilinx Spartan FPGA, dSPEC offers a host of capabilities, plus a method of engineered workflow, not available anywhere else. All dSPEC models feature a 4 Input x 6 Output fixed-chain DSP architecture that includes 2x6 native analog I/Os. Various expansion cards are available to provide two additional analog inputs, two AES3 dual-channel digital inputs, or eight CobraNet Inputs and Outputs. Additional expansion cards will become available as new digital audio networking protocols gain market acceptance, reducing the cost-burden for system installations that do not require a full array of I/O options.

Community is the first company to employ CONEQ Acoustic Power corrective algorithms, Real Sound Lab's automated loudspeaker equalization technology. CONEQ provides 1024 bands of low latency FIR equalization that flatten the Acoustic Power Response of the selected Community loudspeaker(s) with a degree of precision not achievable by other means.

Other advanced capabilities in the dSPEC processor include a unique Amplifier Calibration Port that measures the output characteristics of each amplifier in the system to precisely calibrate dSPEC's three discreet stages of limiters (peak, program & long term) for highly accurate driver protection.

"The introduction of dSPEC will re-define Community's approach to sound reinforcement for the foreseeable future," product manager Chris Barrow said. "We painstakingly studied the market before determining how dSPEC could uniquely serve the needs of our customers.

“The result is a product that provides an astounding improvement in sonic quality, unsurpassed driver protection, remarkable ease of use, and highly functional Remote Control capability. Entire systems can be reconfigured at the touch of a button located almost anywhere, without the need for a computer to be a permanent part of the installation."

The key to this ease of use in workflow is the dSPEC’s control software, called Resyn, which walks the user through the process of selecting loudspeaker types and models, labeling I/O, setting protection levels, establishing system EQ, configuring user presets, and creating access passwords. Community’s Resyn software can be downloaded for evaluation at no charge.v