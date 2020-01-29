Colorado Public Television Opts for Myers’ ProTrack

ProTrack will help station manage content from acquisition to playout.
WESTFIELD, Mass.—Colorado Public Television (KBDI), the PBS member TV station that serves Denver, has chosen Myers’ ProTrack broadcast management platform as part of a station-wide technology update.

ProTrack will serve as the primary system within KBDI’s broadcast operations, helping to manage content from acquisition to playout to long-term storage with the ability to handle things like scheduling, monetization and trafficking all media distribution activities.

According to Myers, KBDI has had previous experience with the ProTrack system. This latest version, though, features a new web-based sales environment for the automation of sales workflows to help monetize broadcast assets. KBDI is also expected to integrate ProTrack into its automation system.

Sally Wicks, director of content management for KBDI, says that the ProTrack system will help the station be more efficient in its sales efforts, as well as more agile in its entire operational workflow.

