Cinegy to Introduce 4K into its Product Line

At IBC 2013, Cinegy will be introducing its 4K product line. It will include Cinegy’s multi-view monitoring solution (Cinegy Multiviewer), Cinegy’s broadcast video player (Cinegy Player, now supporting Sony XAVC 4K) and Cinegy’s award-winning Cinegy Air playout and automation solution Cinegy Air. This last system allows broadcasters to playout and stream 4K video.



Cinegy also makes products to serve the live IP-based production and playout environment, plus the company’s media asset management and archiving solutions.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Cinegy will be at stands 7.A30 and 7.A41.



