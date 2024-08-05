CDC Broadcast & Multimedia Upgrades to Ikegami Cameras

We deployed Ikegami cameras to fully support our current HD production and enable us to advance into 4K UHD HDR.

ATLANTA—The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) is the nation’s leading science-based, data-driven, service organization that protects the public’s health. It has put science into action for more than 70 years, helping children stay healthy as well as helping families, businesses and communities fight disease and stay strong.

CDC works 24/7 to protect America from health, safety and security threats, both foreign and domestic. To accomplish its mission, CDC conducts critical science and provides health information that protects the nation against expensive and dangerous health threats and responds when these arise.

We recently upgraded the technical facilities at our Broadcast & Multimedia division to Ikegami UHK-X700 cameras as part of CDC’s ongoing efforts to refine and modernize its structures, systems and processes. We needed a camera system that could easily go from studio pedestal to tripod to over-the-shoulder operations, because the CDC does such a wide variety of programs where such flexibility is required.

4K HDR Ready

We selected Ikegami cameras for their high video quality, operational versatility and robust build. These models fully support our current high-definition mode of production and enable us to advance to 4K UHD/HDR.

Developed for studio, stage, outside broadcast and fully mobile applications, the Ikegami UHK-X700 incorporates a 3-CMOS optical system using a 2/3-inch sensor with a 62 dB signal to noise ratio and a sensitivity of F10 at 2160/59.94p in 4K. The CMOS sensors incorporate a global shutter pixel architecture, enabling the camera to capture natural images even under challenging situations. Still-frame replay of fast-moving objects is free from geometric distortion. The camera remains free of flash bands when shooting under strobe lights or flashes from still cameras.

Integral to the UHK-X700 is a video processor providing full support for 4K. Supported video formats and frame rates include 3840 x 2160p, 1920 x 1080p, 1920 x 1080i and 1280 x 720p, for both 59.94 and 50 Hz.

A color matrix function allows precise color adjustment within the UHK-X700 with 16 axes of the color gamut that can be fine-tuned in both hue and saturation. This function works in real time and is extremely beneficial for live multicamera applications. The UHK-X700 supports the BT.2020 color space specification in 4K mode and the BT. 709 color space in both 4K and HD modes. Gamma setting is selectable and can be customized to create a specific tone.

Flexible & User-Friendly

Those capabilities are important for our operations. The CDC studio performs a wide variety of video productions over the course of a standard week, from standard multi-camera studio shoots, to single camera interviews to large audience All-Hands meetings. So we need a camera system that is easily adapted from a fixed studio camera to a shoulder-held configuration that allows for quick audience interaction shots. The Ikegami camera system adapts very quickly, and can easily be moved from studio to studio to support our productions. No matter what the situation we use these cameras in, they reliably produce very rich, natural colors that are true to life.

The Ikegami operator control panels provide very quick access for the most used features, with a very logical layout. When training new staff this layout and user-friendly menu structure allow for operators to come up to speed very quickly on the functions of the panel, as well as the advanced features that really show the power of the camera system.

Finally, the ability to output 4k video directly from the camera head is very useful in those single-camera interview situations, when a Shogun recorder can not only serve as another viewfinder, but also a backup recorder for those critical interviews that can’t be reshot. l

Chad Heupel is a broadcast television engineer specializing in facility design, installation and operation. He directed six major facility rebuilding projects for the federal government, building broadcast studios and control rooms, and upgrading analog facilities digital, HD and UHD. He has also served as a freelance technical director on network broadcasts for Fox, CNBC, NBC, BET and EWTN. He can be reached at CHeupel@cdc.gov.

For more information, visit www.ikegami.com.