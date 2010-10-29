Canadian Legislature selects Vinten Radamec for TV coverage

Vinten Radamec has installed its Legislative Control System (LCS) in the main chamber of the Alberta Legislative Assembly in Edmonton, Alberta.

The LCS is an intelligent controller capable of providing multiuser, multifacility control of cameras and robotic heads, ensuring the rapid and accurate shot acquisition required to televise parliamentary and legislative procedures.

In the new installation, the Vinten Radamec LCS is driving five Hitachi cameras and Vinten Radamec Autocam HS102P pan-and-tilt heads. The system allows operators to choose the best shot from a selection of angles, to select cameras by touch screen and to use a joystick to fine-tune the camera position.