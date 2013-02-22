Camera Corps to Demonstrate Advanced Remote Camera Control at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Camera Corps will demonstrate RF Q-Ball, a major advance in remote camera control technology. Ideal for outside broadcast, RF Q-Ball comprises an HD-SDI transmitter, control data receiver, batteries and camera, in one very compact, portable unit.



This weatherproof system gives operators control of pan, tilt, zoom and focus. And up to 96 cameras can be operated through a single data transmitter attached to a standard Camera Corps RCP remote control panel or joystick panel. It captures broadcast quality HD or SD video plus four embedded audio channels, with a transmission range of over a mile from the camera, depending on the terrain.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Camera Corps will be at booth C6032.



