Calrec Audio launches modular I/O box for Hydra2 at NAB

At the 2010 NAB Show, Calrec Audio showed a fully customizable 3RU I/O interface box that fits into its Hydra2 network system. The new modular I/O box is designed to meet the rigors of live production, whether in an OB truck or on a studio floor, and contributes to fast, easy signal routing among devices on an audio network.

While Calrec already offers a selection of fixed-format I/O boxes, this new I/O box boasts a modular design that can be targeted for the specifics of a particular job, eliminating overkill on investment. Likewise, its mix of audio interfaces and high-density connections supports cost-effective, space-efficient operation. To simplify installation, the I/O box was designed with all audio connections and control positioned in front and power cables located in the rear.

The Calrec Hydra2 network system is part of the company’s Apollo/Artemis console platform, linking the console control surface to the high-capacity 8192 x 8192 router and providing all of its I/O capability. Hydra2 is distinguished by intelligent software that recognizes key changes on its network and alerts appropriate clients. Additional benefits include one-to-many routing, 512 bidirectional channels of I/O per connection and reduced latency.