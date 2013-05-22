Broadpeak to feature umbrellaCDN, C-CAS at CommunicAsia 2013

Broadpeak will showcase several new products, including its umbrellaCDN solution and C-CAS (Conditional Access System-Compliant Adaptive Streaming) at CommunicAsia2013, June 18-21 in Singapore, which runs concurrently with BroadcastAsia2013.

Using Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN solution, content providers can allocate the best CDN for their content according to various criteria, such as format, end-user location, content provider, and quality or time of day.

The product also offers the opportunity to centralize content geoblocking to manage the sending of replacement content and the modeling of quotas. Advanced analytics provide full information about the audience and the content consumption.

C-CAS enables pay-TV operators to support adaptive streaming protocols while simultaneously remaining compliant with conditional access systems on subscribers' existing set-top boxes (STBs).