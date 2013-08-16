Broadcast Pix announces availability of Version 3.5 software

Broadcast Pix has announced the availability of its new Version 3.5 software, which adds a number of enhancements to its Mica and Granite systems.

V3.5 enables any Broadcast Pix system to run the optional new Fluent Rapid CG software and connect cloud-based content and data directly to on-air graphics. Fluent Rapid CG lets the audience become part of the production by connecting to Twitter and other cloud-based data sources. RSS, clock and weather feeds can flow directly into on-air graphics, and Tweets can flow directly to air or be pre-screened with a built-in management system. In addition, action buttons can now trigger multiple tags.

Beyond automated graphics, V3.5 connects any system to any cloud-based resource for access to animations, clips and databases during live productions. Using Fluent Watch-Folders, Broadcast Pix's built-in ingest and content management system, V3.5 allows access to files from Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft SkyDrive Drive, or any cloud-based content resource — even during the middle of a live production. The system operator is alerted when a file arrives, the file's thumbnail appears on the system monitor, and the file name appears on the control panel's button.

Other V3.5 features include enhanced PixMaster file management software to view and manage file metadata, such as setting files to auto-start when taken into the live show. Plus, all 1M/E control panels can now provide control for 2 M/E systems. The new software also delivers enhanced Sony camera control and advanced audio-follow-video functionality.