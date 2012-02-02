Bridge Technologies launches VB252 analyzer for DVB-T/T2 monitoring

Bridge Technologies has launched its new VB252 RF interface, a complete RF monitoring and analysis system for DVB-T/T2 broadcasters. The new interface offers a range of RF capabilities; ETR290 analysis via the VB120 and VB220 probes; and comprehensive support for DVB-T, DVB-T2, and DVB-T2 MI protocols in one compact chassis.

The company’s modular design allows mixing of inputs to suit a variety of network configurations. Where satellite distribution to transmission sites is combined with IP distribution, DVB-T and DVB-T2 monitoring can be coupled with satellite monitoring in the same chassis using a VB270 module. High-density ASI monitoring can be combined with DVB-T/T2 monitoring by adding a VB242 module to the chassis.

The combination of the VB252 with VideoBRIDGE probes such as the VB120 or VB220 lets broadcasters easily monitor the entire signal chain end-to-end, with the VB220/VB252 pairing capable of monitoring up to 260 IP multicasts for complete analysis of the IP network as well as the DVB-T/T2 transmissions.

The VB220/VB252 combination also offers full support for DVB-T2 MI protocol with full analysis.

The VB252's advanced RF parameters, support for GPS synchronization, and dual-interface high performance give broadcasters the means to achieve long-term trending analysis with accurate measurements over any time period and generate analytics to support some calibration tasks

The VB252 can be used to monitor the availability of main transmitters and subtransmitters, together with the availability of multiplexes, programs, individual components and video bandwidth (capacity) for each service in three classes.