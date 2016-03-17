Blackmagic Ships URSA Mini 4.6K and Micro Cinema Camera

FREMONT, CALIF.—Blackmagic Design has announced that it is now shipping both its URSA Mini 4.6K and Micro Cinema Camera. However, after six months of development and beta testing, the company says it will ship both cameras without the global shutter feature, as its development has taken longer than expected.

URSA Mini 4.6K

The URSA Mini 4.6K camera features a 4.6K sensor that can capture 4608x2592 pixels and includes 15 stops of dynamic range. The camera can also shoot up to 60 fps. It comes with built-in sensor refrigeration and saves images using a 12-bit lossless CinemaDNG RAW or ProRes for post-production workflows with minimum storage requirements. There are also 1/4-inch mounting points on both the top and bottom of the camera.

The URSA Mini is also available in a 4K model that does come with the global shutter. Additional features of the URSA Mini models include built-in dual CFast 2.0 card recorders; XLR mic/line audio inputs with phantom power; 12G-SDI output; headphone jack; LANC remote control; four pin 12V DC power connection; built-in stereo microphone; 5-inch foldout 1080 HD touchscreen; DaVinci Resolve software color grading and editing software; and an optional URSA Mini Shoulder Kit, which allows both tripod and shoulder use.

Blackmagic’s URSA Mini 4.6K is now available for $4,995 for the EF model and $5,495 for the PL model.