Blackmagic Design Updates URSA Mini Pro 4.6K Camera

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design has released a new software update for its URSA Mini Pro 4.6K camera, the Blackmagic Camera 6.9.3 update.

Part of the software update includes support for 11 different languages for international use. The camera can now be set to English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Russian, Turkish, Chinese, Japanese or Korean. When the camera switches languages, all on-screen overlays, setup menus and monitoring information are displayed in the selected language.

Another new feature is the ability to embed custom 3D LUTs in Blackmagic RAW clips. The 3D LUTs can be directly embedded as metadata within the .BRAW file. The 3D LUTs files are easily accessible with software like Blackmagic’s DaVinci Resolve, according to the company.

Additional elements of the update include the ability to disable or remap the HFR button, as well as remapping the VTR and return buttons on Cine-servo PL and B4 lenses; customers can lock timecode to the SDI input; jam sync timecode is maintained between power cycles; the NDI filter is always visible on status text when in use; the option between -18 or -20dB audio alignment levels; the addition of sidetone adjustment for talkback; adjusting of line level input signals; improved ballistics for audio meters; and auto exposure speed and performance has been improved, as well as playback of renamed clips.

The Blackmagic OS has also been updated and has added 1/3 stop ISO increments to the ISO slider and the ability to switch media from the heads up display. New 2:1, 1:1 and 5:4 frame guides have been added, there is an option for custom frame guides and the media formatting interface has been improved, Blackmagic says.