Blackmagic Design Gear Helping Rooster Teeth Reach Viewers

FREMONT, Calif.—Rooster Teeth has been putting Blackmagic Design’s URSA Broadcast cameras and ATEM 4 M/e Broadcast Studio 4K live production switcher to use at both is Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles studios for broadcasting across the country.

According to Patrick Salazar, Rooster Teeth’s director of broadcast, the media and entertainment company uses produces up to 10 productions a week using Blackmagic cameras and a control room operated by Blackmagic switchers, media recorders and more.

The Austin-based studio features six URSA Broadcasts, which are fed into a Smart Videohub 40x40 router along with all other sources. Signals are routed to the ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K, ATEM 1 M/E Advance Panel, MultiView 16 and SmartScope Duo 4K monitor. There are also four HyperDeck Studio Pro and two HyperDeck Shuttle SSD recorders to record ISO camera feeds, while a separate HyperDeck Studio Pro records the line cut from the ATEM, as well as feeding the livestream.

A similar setup exists in Rooster Teeth’s Los Angeles studio.

When Rooster Teeth produces the Extra Life charity broadcast for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Austin studio adds two more URSA Broadcast cameras, a second ATEM, converters and a full network of the camera routing map. A Pocket Cinema Camera 4K was also used for the 2019 broadcast to capture behind the scenes footage.