Band Pro unveils Focus Optics Ruby zoom

Band Pro has introduced the wide and short Ruby 14mm-24mm T2.8 zoom from Focus Optics. This niche lens delivers a high quality and extreme sharpness, especially at the wide end.

The new Ruby offers full coverage even for the F35 sensor. Weighing 3lbs and measuring 138mm, the Ruby has a front diameter of 110mm and will accept a 102mm screw-in filter. The lens works on all 35mm PL mounted cameras, including the Sony F35, ARRI, RED, Canon D7 and Canon D5 with an adapter.

Focus direction is reversed to go in the traditional cine direction. It offers focus travel of 126 degrees. Focus Optics’ antibacklash design ensures accuracy of focus marks.