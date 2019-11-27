AWS Elemental Makes Statmux Available for MediaLive Processing Service

PORTLAND, Ore.—AWS Elemental has announced that statistical multiplexing is now available with its MediaLive processing service.

Used in live broadcast workflows, statmuxing allocates bits in real time among multiple live video channels, instantly adjusting the bitrate of each channel in the statmux pool to make the best use of total available bandwidth and combining the encoded output of each into a single transport stream.

As a result, the network efficiency is maximized by optimizing the picture quality of a group of channels within a fixed total bandwidth, the company said.

AWS Elemental MediaLive with Statmux makes it possible for broadcasters to improve flexibility and avoid incurring the time and costs necessary to build an on-premise system with hardware encoders. The offering allows broadcasters and other content providers to manage video workflows and deliver content reliably with excellent picture quality, the company said.

Among the benefits of the offering are the flexibility of the cloud, which makes adding, removing and updating live channels simple; built-in resiliency; high video quality; operational efficiency; integrated Amazon CloudWatch to enable real-time monitoring of video metrics and multiplexer performance; and a unified headend.

More information is available on the company’s website.