Avenue router from Ensemble Designs provides handy new features

A flexible matrix router from Ensemble Designs includes an exclusive real-time, thumbnail display for use in broadcast television and post-production applications. The new 9430 Avenue router control panel has an LCD that displays a live thumbnail of any SDI video source or destination in the router. Operators can view a source on the router panel in real time before taking it to air. Video thumbnails travel over Ethernet to the 1RU router control panel where they are displayed on a compact, high-resolution display. The panel can be used on-site in a television station or post facility, or the panel can be fully functional thousands of miles away. Additionally, indicators for synchronicity and timing, audio and AFD provide confidence that a source is ready to use.

The router is made of a highly flexible matrix that allows the user to configure the number or inputs and outputs that are needed for the installation. The basic size is 8 x 2. User-configurable input or output ports can be added. Any size from 8 x 2 up to 28 x 2 or 8 x 22, or any sizes in between, such as 10 x 5 or 15 x 15, can be configured. The new, flexible matrix design allows the new Avenue router to be easily reconfigured to a different matrix size. SD, HD and 3Gb/s SDI, DVB-ASI and 310M signals are supported.

An optional clean and quiet switching provides full frame synchronization allowing the router to switch cleanly between asynchronous sources. Audio is also cleanly switched. Applications include master control bypass switcher, QC monitoring, off-site news bureaus and radio shows, mobile trucks, and helicopters.