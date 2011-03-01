Audio accessories

TRANSMISSION AUDIO/LOUDNESS MANAGER

Linear Acoustic AERO.air

Now available in a 2RU version; HD/SD-SDI I/O allows for de-embedding and re-embedding up to 16 channels of audio plus SMPTE 2020 (VANC) metadata; UPMAX-II provides a more spacious and stable 5.1 upmix from stereo source; CrowdControl ensures dialogue is preserved even in rich stereo mixes.

AUDIO ANALYZER

Stanford Research Systems SR1

Performs standard analog measurements as well as true dual-channel FFTs for impulse response measurements using any source material; makes complete digital audio carrier measurements, including jitter analysis; recent updates include improved usability (prestored configurations and learning mode), new measurements (group delay, crest factor and impulse response) and new waveforms (MLS, log-swept sine and Jitter Chirp).

MOBILE TV LOUDNESS CONTROL

DaySequerra M2DTV

Designed to keep DTV audio content intelligible in noisy environments on small mobile devices; includes 5.1 surround, stereo and EAS inputs; features DTS DownMix and two codec preprocessing channels, each optimized for 24kb/s, 32kb/s, 48kb/s and 64kb/s to reduce artifacts from lossy compression schemes and low-bit-rate transmission; makes corrections in the program loudness to keep dialog intelligible and playback at a consistent loudness level on the mobile device without users constantly adjusting their volume control.

DUAL-CONCENTRIC ENCODER

Elma Electronic Type E37

Features a dual-concentric inner shaft and outer pole (allowing it to act as two encoders), threaded or nonthreaded bushing, vertical or horizontal mounting, various shaft dimension and shape possibilities, operating temperature range of negative 40° to 85° Celsius, and a rotational life of up to 1 million revolutions; comes with 16 or 32 indents in standard resolution and an optional integrated push button and IP68 front-panel sealing.

AUDIO MONITOR

Wohler MADI-8

Enables broadcasters to implement the Multiple Audio Digital Interface (MADI or AES10) in their production workflows; can be connected in series within a 64-channel MADI stream to audibly monitor up to eight channels; the 1RU monitor features a 16-character by two-line LCD display, as well as both coax and optical MADI inputs and outputs, mixed two-channel or mono analog outputs, channel presence indicators, and eight user-nameable presets.

TRIAMPLIFIED DSP MONITORING SYSTEM

Genelec 8260A

Three-way DSP system is designed to provide more accurate imaging and improved sound quality on the acoustical axis and off-axis; combines a coaxial driver with modern waveguide technology, ensuring drivers to couple coherently over their full operating bandwidth and creating coincident midfrequency/high-frequency point source; offers signal processing responsible for all loudspeaker functions, including crossover filters, driver equalizers, driver position alignment, room response alignment, calibration and equalization-related features.

VIDEO SCALER/PROCESSOR/SWITCHER

Atlona Technologies AT-LINE-PRO4

Features 10 inputs for all A/V devices, including four HDMI/DVI, three VGA, one component, one S-Video, and one composite video input; is designed to upscale the signal from any A/V device to the native resolution of the connected display up to 1080p or 1920 × 1200, ensuring the highest picture quality possible; the unit's HDMI output is capable of both digital and analog switching, as well as full 3D support for HDMI pass-through; for digital projectors, the unit's digital coaxial audio output allows audio to be sent to a separate A/V amplifier.

