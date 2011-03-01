Audio accessories

TRANSMISSION AUDIO/LOUDNESS MANAGER

Linear Acoustic AERO.air

Now available in a 2RU version; HD/SD-SDI I/O allows for de-embedding and re-embedding up to 16 channels of audio plus SMPTE 2020 (VANC) metadata; UPMAX-II provides a more spacious and stable 5.1 upmix from stereo source; CrowdControl ensures dialogue is preserved even in rich stereo mixes.

MIXER

Solid State Logic C10 HD

Provides a self-contained console with no additional processing racks and passive cooling for smaller spaces; broadcast production automation option provides support for Ross and Sony production automation systems; a 5.1 upmix option generates multichannel surround output from stereo sources; dialog automix option ensures reliable multimic talk show audio level management.

AUDIO MONITOR

Wohler MADI-8

Enables broadcasters to implement the Multiple Audio Digital Interface (MADI or AES10) in their production workflows; can be connected in series within a 64-channel MADI stream to audibly monitor up to eight channels; the 1RU monitor features a 16-character by two-line LCD display, as well as both coax and optical MADI inputs and outputs, mixed two-channel or mono analog outputs, channel presence indicators, and eight user-nameable presets.

TRIAMPLIFIED DSP MONITORING SYSTEM

Genelec 8260A

Three-way DSP system is designed to provide more accurate imaging and improved sound quality on the acoustical axis and off-axis; combines a coaxial driver with modern waveguide technology, ensuring drivers to couple coherently over their full operating bandwidth and creating coincident midfrequency/high-frequency point source; offers signal processing responsible for all loudspeaker functions, including crossover filters, driver equalizers, driver position alignment, room response alignment, calibration and equalization-related features.

