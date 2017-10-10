Atomos Firmware Update Boosts HDR Recording Capabilities

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Atomos is adding additional HDR support with a new, free firmware update for its Shogun Inferno and Ninja Inferno 4K monitor/recorders. AtomOS 8.4 offers features to capture and deliver HDR, as well as brings 2K 240fps Raw-to-ProRes and 4K 12-bit CDNG Raw recording to the Panasonic Varicam LT.

With this new update, the Hybrid Log-Gamma HDR output of cameras can now be recorded directly to the Inferno series recorders with the correct metadata flags embedded into the Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHR .MOV files. These HLG clips can be natively edited in NLEs that support HLG, or upload directly to YouTube HDR in HLG to be played back on SDR TV. The HDR info frames detected on HDMI input can be used to automatically set the gamut and gamma of Shogun or Ninja Inferno’s display. The HDMI output will also transmit the correct HDR info on loop out to other devices downstream. There is also an option to convert regular camera Log inputs to display in HDR using either PQ or HLG, with a choice of output color gamut.

Additional enhancements for the Shogun Inferno and Ninja Inferno with the new firmware include updated support of the IPP2 pipeline for users of the RED DSCM2 cameras; Inferno monitor/recorders can now be set to display the output of the camera or footage shot using the Log3G10 curve with REDWideGamutRGB. There is also analog audio embedding supported on loop through, as well as audio support for Nikon cameras. Support for 2TB drives for extra-long recording times for 2K/4K high frames and CDNG Raw workflow has also been included.

The AtomOS 8.4 firmware is now available for download on the Atomos website.