Aspen’s FuseMedia Moves into 4K With Panasonic

NEWARK, N.J.—FuseMedia, an Aspen, Colo., producer of online media, and has now moved into 4K production with its purchase of Panasonic’s AG-DVX200 4K large-sensor camcorder.



FuseMedia, honored with Emmy nominations for its cinematography and editing work, has a portfolio of statewide clients, including the Aspen Music Festival and Aspen Institute. Since late last year, the DVX200 4K handheld has become FuseMedia Production Director Chris Macdonald’s primary acquisition tool, and he has used it to shoot a series of product and fundraising videos for the Colorado River District, (which protects, conserves and develops the water resources of the Colorado River), as well as dozens of projects for the summer-long Music Festival and recently completed 2016 Ideas Festival.



Macdonald previously worked with both an HDV camcorder and DSLR. “I needed to upgrade, and essentially was looking for a DSLR look built into a camcorder. Enter the DVX200.”



“Beyond the camcorder’s shallow depth of field and pleasing ergonomics, I liked the efficiency of the integrated Leica lens, which as I work largely independently saves me considerable time,” he said. “The combination of the fixed lens, SD media and battery life hit a real sweet spot for me.”



Macdonald said that he plans to use the DVX200 on a documentary with a working title of “Colorado Art Beat,” which will profile ten of the most talented artists working in the state, and also to produce a second documentary about the reintroduction of wolves in Colorado.



The videographer predominantly shoots in 4K, but typically covers performances and lectures in 1080p; he edits in Final Cut Pro X.