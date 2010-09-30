ARRI ALEXA Plus upgrades existing ALEXA camera

ARRI introduced ALEXA Plus, its first modular enhancement to its new ALEXA system platform, at IBC2010. ALEXA Plus is an upgrade to the ALEXA camera, which was unveiled in the spring at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The ALEXA Plus adds built-in wireless remote control, the ARRI Lens Data System, additional MON OUT video and RS power outputs, lens synchronization for 3-D and built-in position and motion sensors.

The company also introduced the RCU-4 remote control unit, a compact, cabled remote for the ALEXA and ALEXA Plus cameras; the WNA-1 wireless network adapter, an accessory for the ALEXA system that allows any device with a WiFi connection to communicate with the cameras; the ALEXA 3D cable set for accurate synchronization of the sensor timing and locks the HD-SDI outputs of two ALEXA cameras for 3-D projects; and the LMS-3 ALEXA low-mode set, which consists of a low-mode plate and three feet.