All Mobile Video Selects TSL Audio Monitors for New IP-Based Mobile Unit

NEW YORK—All Mobile Video (AMV) has selected TSL Products’ MPA 1 Mix Dante V and PAM-IP audio monitors for its Eclipse end-to-end IP mobile production unit.

AMV is outfitting Eclipse with 34 MPA 1 Mix Dante V audio monitors, which are designed specifically for production and support of the AES67 AoIP standard, the company said.

“The updated front panel is simple to navigate, especially in dark production environments, providing users with an intuitive control interface,” says Ian Vysick, audio design specialist at All Mobile Video. “With the MPA units, operators are not required to navigate a menu to access the sources they need.”

Eclipse also is equipped with TSL’s PAM-IP audio monitors, providing monitoring of SMPTE ST 2110 and 2022-6 audio and video sources and full edge device control.

“Choosing to integrate TSL Products’ PAM-IP into the new Eclipse truck was a no-brainer,” says Vysick. “Over the years, we have built a strong relationship with the TSL team and there’s a great deal of trust between us.”

Firmware updates for TSL’s monitoring products help to future-proof AMV’s investment in the monitors, Vysick adds.