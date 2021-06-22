Action Cameras: GoPro Launches Open GoPro API

SAN MATEO, Calif.—GoPro has introduced an Open GoPro API and updated firmware for its Hero9 camera, moves that will make it easier for third party developers to integrate Hero9 into their technologies and encourage the development of an action camera ecosystem.

The Hero9 Black v1.6 firmware update will kick off support for Open GoPro.

Using Open GoPro, companies will be able to develop applications that will allow users to control their GoPros via voice commands, smart watches and other platforms.

With Open GoPro, developers have API access to such Hero9 Black features as wireless connectivity, camera command and control, camera status, camera preview, and SD card media review and transfer.

GoPro reported that a number of companies have already incorporated Open GoPro.

These include Amazfit smartwatches, which lets users wirelessly control the GoPro using the Amazfit watch touch display; Centurion Boats, which allows wireless control of the GoPro from the helm screen; Orqa FPV Goggles, where users can control a GoPro mounted on an FPV drone; and Pixellot sport broadcasting, which offers wirelessly control of GoPro cameras and the ability to manage the transfer of content via Pixellot’s mobile platform.