2016 NAB Product Review: Satellite & Remote

Not long ago, the 2 GHz BAS relocation was one of the biggest stories in the industry. The microwave gear used in the BAS band is still an important tool for broadcasters looking to get remote video to the studio, but today there are many more ways to deliver broadcast-quality video— including some that can fit in your pocket. In the meantime, the trend toward 4K video support is widely seen in the ENG category, with numerous vendors offering 4K transport solutions.

Artel DLC510 dual-port L-Band demodulatorArtel showcased its DLC510 dual-port LBand demodulator, adding new satellite scanning functionality to the company’s DigiLink media transport platform. The DLC510 also works as an automatic transponder scanner that lets satellite operators scan L-band transponders quickly on a satellite.

AMT showcased its ENGenesis bidirectional 2/7 GHz BAS band system that lets a single high-capacity radio channel support simultaneous bidirectional data communication. LTE dynamic bandwidth allocation manages each stream in real time to provide handle multiple mobile units. The company also showcased the CID-Passport, which it partnered with Teamcast on. The modulator is compatible with all legacy encoders and allows all satellite trucks to be compliant with new FCC carrier ID mandates.

AVIWest launched the DMNG 220-HE ultra-portable HEVC video contribution encoder for cellular, WiFi, satellite and Ethernet networks. The company also showcased upgrades to its DMNG Manager that allow statistics capabilities in addition to the video thumbnail of each feed coming from field units or any standard IP video sources.

BSI showed its Real Freedom camera-back transmitter, a compact wireless system designed for live ENG and sports broadcasting. With its 3G 1080p encoder, the transmitter is capable of 10-bit, 4:2:2 sampling.

Comrex debuted 1.4.1 firmware for its LiveShot system, which now allows it to intelligently quarantine underperforming modems. The company also introduced Comrex Connect Modem, a high-powered, Industrial-strength 4G/LTE modem that is also 3G-compatible. Also new was VH2, which is similar in function to the company’s DH22 (which works on analog phone lines) but provides users with the capabilities of a two-line digital hybrid, as well as the benefits of VoIP. Comrex also introduced 4.0 firmware for ACCESS, with an added capability for bonding, which enables multiple networks to be utilized at once.

Dejero Live+ ControlDejero introduced a series of enhancements to its Live+ Control management system. The update, which is linked to the release of v.4.0 of the company’s Live+ Core software, enhances monitoring and reporting capabilities, displaying real-time analytics of network connection performance and overall transmission quality.

DSI RF Systems showcased its lightweight NewsShark Plus portable ENG transmission system, featuring one button operation and “Breaking News Mode” that supplies HD video in as little as 256kbps.

DVEO featured its new software-based iCandy 4K H.265/HEVC or H.264 live encoding and decoding solution. The iCandy-E features a software-based H.265 or H.264 transport stream encoder and HLS streamer, with 6G SDI input, and ASI and IP output, plus a matching decoder (the iCandy-D) with ASI and IP input, and 6G SDI output.

Frontline Communications displayed several trucks in its booth, as well as in the booths of partners elsewhere on the floor. One of the vehicles in Frontline’s booth was a DSNG/ENG truck built for KUSA-TV, which included a 42-foot FastMast telescoping mast, Ku-Band 1.4-meter satellite dish and 8 kW generator, built into a Nissan Titan truck chassis.

IDX showed its new CW-F25 wireless video system, which uses H.264 encoding at 25 Mbps for contribution-quality HD video. To maintain the resilience of the link, the system uses dynamic frequency selection to automatically choose the best available WiFi channel.

LiveU debuted LiveU Solo, a new plug and play live streaming bonded solution that uses LiveU Reliable Transport protocol’s integral adaptive bit rate and forward error correction technology. Solo can be managed and controlled remotely via a web interface or smartphone. The company also highlighted MultiPoint, a cloud-based large-scale distribution system that seamlessly integrates a broadcaster’s daily workflow.

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) unveiled its microLite aerial transmitter that’s designed to be integrated into Aerobo’s Micro UAV. The microLite is designed to capture and display real-time, high-quality video back to ground receivers without attenuation from foliage and terrain. The company also debuted the RefCam HD-I, a COFDM, HD video transmitter with an integrated HD camera that captures footage from the referee’s POV. It’s designed to be worn with or integrated into a sports helmet in a small, low-power consumption form factor.

Moseley demo-ed its AxxceLTE BAS family of products, which are LTE devices that work in the 2 GHz BAS band to provide high-bandwidth bidirectional signals for live remote links. This creates an integrated system for delivering live remote video, with full-duplex intercom capability.

Riedel demonstrated its STX-200 Skype interface, which runs Skype TX software and can be used to integrate remote Skype feeds into a studio presentation. The STX-200 is compatible with standard-free Skype clients to allow incoming studio video feeds from a wide range of participants.

Teradek launched the Teradek Sphere for monitoring and viewing live VR content. Sphere is a combination of an HDMI or HD-SDI 4-channel H.264 encoder and a companion application for iOS devices. The H.264 encoder is about the size of a V-lock battery and compresses video up to 1080p30 at bit rates up to 5 Mbps. Users can monitor or record the live VR footage on their iOS devices and then upload the content to YouTube’s 360° platform so others can view it remotely.

TVU Networks announced the availability of its cloud-based TVU Command Center workflow solution that allows central management and control of all TVU transmitters, receivers and services within a group anywhere in the world. It enables control of TVU transmitter functions, including latency and bit rate, as well as supporting Geo-locate, a GPS-based map view of all powered TVU transmitters. The company also showcased its TVU One live mobile IP newsgathering transmitter, TVU Grid IP video distribution, routing and switching system, the TVU Anywhere app, that turns a smartphone into a live video transmitter and TVU MLink live video uplink. TVU also showed live transmission of virtual reality content.

Vidovation VidOwave 60G 750 PAVidOvation featured the VidOwave 60G 750 PA, a 60 GHz millimeter-wave broadband and wireless data connectivity solution that delivers low-latency and full-duplex Gigabit Ethernet transport speeds in a small, easy-to-install enclosure. VidOwave 60G 750 PA is targeted at links that would otherwise be impossible or cost-prohibitive with fiber-optic cable.

Vislink debuted Vislinknewsnet, a wireless communications solution that allows reporters to work in the field as if they were in the studio. The solution provides a secure, bidirectional, high-speed radio network with concurrent connections to each receive sector, all on a single channel within the broadcaster’s BAS spectrum.

ZeeVee spotlighted its ZyPer4K video-over-IP solution that provides uncompressed 4K transmission over off-the-shelf 10G Ethernet switches. ZyPer4K is available in both fiber and CATx versions, and can distribute and control content from up to 99 miles away.