Sinclair's AMP Sports Launches ‘The Riverside’ Podcast For Tennessee Volunteer Fans

BALTIMORE—Sinclair’s AMP Sports has launched “The Riverside: A Podcast on the University of Tennessee Volunteers,” the latest in its growing portfolio of local college football podcasts.

Hosted by Tennessee head coach Phillip Fulmer, former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge and national champion defensive back Fred White, “The Riverside” launches Aug. 25. The podcast will deliver insider analysis, behind-the-scenes stories, exclusive interviews and candid conversations.

Produced in partnership with Fox 17 Nashville, the video podcast will provide year-round coverage of University of Tennessee sports, with a focus on football.

Long-form episodes will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and all major podcast platforms, with new episodes released weekly.

"The Riverside" joins AMP Sport’s slate of college sports podcasts, including those dedicated to covering the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan Wolverines.

More information is available on the Sinclair website .